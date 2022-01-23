Photos: Meet The Mom Of Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are set to play for a spot in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Kansas City, the No. 2 seed in the conference, is set to host the No. 3 seed at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening.

Patrick Mahomes will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance.

Randi Mahomes, the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, might have her special jersey on display on Sunday night.

Randi Mahomes was married to former a MLB player, Pat Mahomes Sr. While the couple has reportedly gotten divorced, she kept the last name.

The mother of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has three children, including a daughter from a previous marriage.

Her younger son, Jackson Mahomes, has become a minor celebrity on social media.

Sunday could be another big day for the Mahomes family.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and the Bills is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on CBS.