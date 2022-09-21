Photos: Meet The "Mystery Woman" Spotted With Bryson DeChambeau

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 29: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday, the New York Post reported that star golfer Bryson DeCheambeau was spotted with a "mystery woman."

"Bryson DeChambeau appears to have a new lady in his life," the report said. "The pro golfer, who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in June, was photographed in cart with a blonde woman at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago on Sunday. It is unclear who the mystery lady is."

Well, now fans reportedly know. Joe Kinsey of Outkick, DeChambeau was spotted with Lilia Schneider.

Schneider is a sophomore at Marian University where she's a member of the golf team. She's likely taking full advantage of the NCAA's new rules on name, image and likeness with over 43,000 on Instagram alone.

Schneider might be the next great Instagram golf influencer.