The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Meet Paige Spiranac’s New Podcast Co-Host

Paige Spiranac on social media.

Paige Spiranac’s podcast added a new co-host this week.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality announced the big news on her show this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is adding a new co-host to her show.

Spiranac revealed that fellow golf personality Amanda Rose will be her new co-host.

Rose, a Florida grad, has been trying to grow her social media profile like Spiranac has. Spiranac has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, while Rose is at more than 11,000 followers.

However, Rose has a nice presence on Twitter with more than 50,000 followers.

Amanda had a message for the haters on Twitter earlier on Sunday morning, too.

Spiranac did, as well.

The podcast can be seen on all major platforms.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.