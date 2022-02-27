Paige Spiranac’s podcast added a new co-host this week.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality announced the big news on her show this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is adding a new co-host to her show.

Spiranac revealed that fellow golf personality Amanda Rose will be her new co-host.

NEW podcast is out with my new co host @AmandaGolf59😍 Spicy episode covering all the drama that’s been happening in golf lately! Click the link to listen-https://t.co/bpROTiKXKk pic.twitter.com/1zah2s1EA0 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 26, 2022

Rose, a Florida grad, has been trying to grow her social media profile like Spiranac has. Spiranac has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, while Rose is at more than 11,000 followers.

However, Rose has a nice presence on Twitter with more than 50,000 followers.

Amanda had a message for the haters on Twitter earlier on Sunday morning, too.

Good morning to everyone, especially all of the people who are ~so~ upset about my latest podcast announcement 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPOhiWOYSo — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) February 27, 2022

Spiranac did, as well.

So @AmandaGolf59 and I can both shoot in the 70s and take thirst traps. Multi talented women if you ask me😉Subscribe to the podcast to show some women in golf some love-https://t.co/a5BcZmkzZK pic.twitter.com/xO6nfTs7zQ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 26, 2022

The podcast can be seen on all major platforms.