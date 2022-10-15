Photos: Meet Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's New Wife
81-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft proved age is just a number this weekend by marrying his 47-year-old fiancee, Dana Blumberg.
According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.
It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Elton John, Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Ed Sheeran and more in attendance.
Kraft and Blumberg reportedly were engaged in March, according to Page Six. “It looked like it was 10-carats or more… It was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings,” a shocked source said of the engagement ring at the time.
The longtime Patriots owner and Blumberg have reportedly been been dating since 2019. They made their public debut as a couple at the French Open that summer.
Congratulations to the couple on their marriage!