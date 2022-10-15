Photos: Meet Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's New Wife

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 2 : New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his fiancee Dana Blumberg attend Serena Williams third round match on Arthur Ashe stadium during Day 5 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

81-year-old New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft proved age is just a number this weekend by marrying his 47-year-old fiancee, Dana Blumberg.

According to a report from Page Six, the billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.

It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Elton John, Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Ed Sheeran and more in attendance.

Kraft and Blumberg reportedly were engaged in March, according to Page Six. “It looked like it was 10-carats or more… It was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings,” a shocked source said of the engagement ring at the time.

The longtime Patriots owner and Blumberg have reportedly been been dating since 2019. They made their public debut as a couple at the French Open that summer.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 9: Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and girlfriend Dana Blumberg attend the men's final during day 15 of the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros stadium on June 9, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Congratulations to the couple on their marriage!