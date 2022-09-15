Photos: Meet Prime Video Sideline Reporter Kaylee Hartung

Prime Video is hosting its first Thursday night NFL regular season contest tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams.

The streaming platform spared no expense, pairing legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels alongside superstar college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. That duo will be helped along in the broadcast booth by Kaylee Hartung as she provides analysis and interviews from the sideline.

"New chapter. New mic flag. New team. Here we go! So grateful for this opportunity @nflonprime and all of the incredible people building a new home for Thursday Night Football," she said on Instagram.

Hartung, 36, joined ABC in 2019 and worked as part of the Good Morning America team. She has plenty of experience working the sidelines, though.

During her time with ESPN, Hartung covered the College Football Playoff and College World Series. She also provided coverage on the SEC Network and Longhorn Network.

Hartung and the rest of the crew will be calling one of the best games of the season later tonight.