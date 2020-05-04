Photos: Meet The Security Guard Who Went Viral In ‘The Last Dance’

Arguably the most-entertaining moment in Part 6 of The Last Dance was Michael Jordan gambling with a security guard in the bowels of the United Center.

Jordan and the security guard were playing a game with quarters. They’d each toss a quarter towards a United Center wall and see which one could get the quarter closest to the wall.

The Chicago Bulls star was a super competitor – on and off the floor – and he’d rarely say no to a bet. Jordan lost this one, though.

The security guard beat Jordan in the quarters game. He broke out Jordan’s famous “shrug” celebration after winning, too.

Social media has quickly fallen in love with the security guard.

The security guard was John Michael Wozniak. He was MJ’s personal security guard and he was often spotted at his side. Wozniak was an army veteran and a former Chicago narcotics officer.

“I traveled with Michael to every major city in the U.S., but I also went along with his family on vacations, to events, even all the way to Paris. All over the world. A tremendous bond was formed, and we took it seriously. I have a special relationship with Michael that I share to this day,” he told Complex in 2016.

You didn’t want to mess with John Michael Wozniak. #thelastdance pic.twitter.com/GP2Qyp6RS2 — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) April 27, 2020

Unfortunately, Wozniak passed away earlier this year at the age of 69. His obituary highlighted some of his life accomplishments:

John Michael Wozniak, retired CPD and US Army Veteran, age 69, passed away while surrounded by family on January 18, 2020. Loving father of Nicholi (Anne), Rocky (fiancée Ashley), and Michael; Cherished papa of Roman, Lucas, and Natalie; Lifelong companion of Marilyn Wozniak; Dear brother of Marilyn (Larry), Gloria, and Dennis.

Rest in peace, John. Not many people can say they beat Michael Jordan.