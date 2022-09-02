Photos: Meet Serena Williams' Opponent At U.S. Open On Friday Night

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia reacts to defeating Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in her third round match during Day Six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the sports world watched as Serena Williams extended her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit.

In a pack Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams received support from a plethora of A-list celebrities and athletes including Tiger Woods and other stars. Following the match, Kontaveit gave Serena her flowers.

"I thought I didn’t play a bad match at all," Kontaveit said. "She definitely raised her level in the third set. She played amazing. In the first set, she was serving so well in these important moments. I fought really hard, thought I played a decent match. She was better today."

Just two days later, Williams will be back on the court. Tonight, she'll face off against Ajla Tomljanovic.

While she's unseeded, Tomjlanovic will pose plenty of problems for Williams. Earlier this year she produced her best result in a major, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The Williams and Tomjlanovic match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET. on ESPN.