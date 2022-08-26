Photos: Meet The Alleged Girlfriend Of Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend.

Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman.

It was widely reported that the new woman went by Blu of Earth - though she disputed that. Her given name is reportedly Charlotte Brereton.

She recently performed and spoke in front of a large crowd in Las Vegas.

"My life will forever be changed after Arkadia Festival in Las Vegas. Standing on stage in front of 1300 people and sharing my unfiltered heart and feeling the oneness in the space has changed me forever," she said.



Brereton is busy. She also hosts a podcast that is wildly popular amongst her fans and followers.

While she and Rodgers have been rumored to be dating, neither one has confirmed the news.