Photos: Meet The Athlete Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating

Dak Prescott has reportedly been a solo act off the field for the better part of 10 months, but it appears that he will have a plus-one at upcoming social events.

According to Page Six, Dak has recently begun "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch. Per the report, while it's unclear when the two started dating, they've been "more active" since the holiday season.

The casual nature of the relationship might be a result of Jannasch still being in college with LSU while he's living in Texas. However, Jannasch hails from Dallas and has reportedly been to a few games this season to see the Cowboys play.

Jannasch has a relatively small on Twitter, though she is far more active on Instagram with over 5,000 followers despite only 15 posts. However, all of her posts are eye-openers:

Dak Prescott recently parted ways with longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The two had been dating for about two years prior to breaking up sometime between February and March of 2022.

If Page Six is right, it definitely seems like Dak Prescott has himself a great catch in Jadyn Jannasch. And if the two really are an item, chances are we'll find out for sure soon enough.

Will we see Dak and Jannasch together at any events in the foreseeable future?