There might not be a more exciting athlete in college athletics than Suni Lee, a female gymnast for Auburn.

Lee, a former Summer Olympics gymnast, has been dominating the women’s gymnastics world of college sports this year.

Friday night, Lee pulled off a historic perfect 10 move.

Suni Lee makes NCAA history again 🌟@sunisalee_ performed a nabieva, which has never been seen before in collegiate gymnastics! @AuburnGym pic.twitter.com/QLJPTdnvUL — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 26, 2022

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Lee led the Tigers to a 197.925 score on Friday night, the highest in program history, as they defeated Kentucky.

“In the long run, we’re going to look back on this and feel like this one made us better,” Auburn coach Jeff Graba said. “This shocked us a little bit near the end and we’ve got to get started faster. If we’re almost breaking 198 and still experimenting with lineups, we’re really in pretty good shape.”

Lee, a Minnesota native, won a gold medal in the all-around at the 202o Games. She has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and her profile will continue to rise.

“Growing up watching college gymnastics, I always felt like you always knew what to expect,” Lee said. “When I want to go out there, I want people to not know what I’m going to do. It makes it so much more for me because I get to look back at it and be like ‘I made history’ or ‘I did that’ and I just think it’s really cool.”

Lee dominated the Summer Olympics and it’s unsurprising to see her dominating the world of college gymnastics.

We can’t wait to see what she does next.