Photos: Meet The Boyfriend Of Olympics Star Mikaela Shiffrin

There might not be a bigger star at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China than United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Shiffrin, 26, is set to begin her Winter Olympics gold medal chase in the giant slalom. The American star is competing in a number of different events this month.

Here’s her potential schedule, from NBC Sports:

Sunday, Feb. 6 – Women’s Giant Slalom (Run 1) – 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, USA, and Peacock

– 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC, USA, and Peacock Monday, Feb. 7 – Women’s Giant Slalom (Final Run) – 12:45 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 12:45 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Thursday, Feb. 10 – Women’s Super-G – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Monday, Feb. 14 – Women’s Downhill – 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Wednesday, Feb 16 – Women’s Combined (Downhill) – 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

– 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Thursday, Feb. 17 – Women’s Combined (Slalom) – 1:00 a.m. ET on USA and Peacock

Shiffrin will have some major support at the Winter Games, as she’s dating a fellow athlete in Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Kilde, an Olympic skier, is a member of Norway’s Alpine skiing team.

“It’s really nice to have that kind of knowledge around.” Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shares how he can learn from the Olympic success of his girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin.#Beijing2022 | @AleksanderKilde | @MikaelaShiffrin | @usskiteamhttps://t.co/fc78U2Bkhu — Olympics (@Olympics) February 5, 2022

The happy couple began dating last year, following the death of Shiffrin’s father.

“We met somewhere around seven years ago and I think he started the conversation by saying ‘Hi’,” Shiffrin told Reuters.

“He also sent the first friend request. He technically asked me on a date later that year but I sort of denied him. I thought I was being cute, but he seems to have taken it as a rejection.”

It took a while for this relationship to start.

“He never ever stopped being nice and friendly but also always very respectful, especially because at some points I was in a relationship and he had a couple relationships as well over that time frame,” Shiffrin added.

“Last year he got in touch with me again with a really nice and supportive message to my family once I started racing again after my dad’s accident and this time we just never stopped chatting.”

The Winter Olympics are airing on NBC and Peacock.