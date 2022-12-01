Photos: Meet The College Swimmer Who's Making Headlines

NCAA swimmers typically don't get much attention in the national headlines, but one swimmer at San Jose State is going viral.

Andreea Dragoi, a sophomore swimmer from Romania, is building quite a following on social media.

The collegiate swimmer has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and that number is sure to grow moving forward.

Andreea went viral on social media on Thursday morning, thanks to some national posts.

The collegiate swimmer has a pretty big following on social media, one that could result in some nice Name, Image and Likeness deals.

She a personal best in the 100 fly (56.95) at the CSCAA Nationals last year. In high school, she attended International School of Bucharest and has competed in World and European Junior Championships.

We wish Andreea all the best ahead of the 2022-23 collegiate swimming season.