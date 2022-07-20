Photos: Meet The Daughter Of NFL Legend Brett Favre
Brittany Favre, the daughter of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, is currently a contestant on ABC's Claim to Fame.
On this Monday's episode, Favre revealed her identity. She also admit that she's a natural competitor like her father.
"My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option," Brittany said. "I was born before he became successful so I got to witness the entire rise from an unknown to known. Don't let my kindness fool you. I used to be an attorney and know how to win. I am so competitive that I hurt feelings."
Brittany, 33, graduated from Loyola University's College of Law in 2015.
Over the years, Brittany has shared photos of her family on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, her boys have been to Lambeau Field before.
Brittany also shares photos of her artwork from time to time.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Brittany's following increase dramatically over the next few days.
Brittany will be back on ABC's Claim to Fame next Monday.