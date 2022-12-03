Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching world.

According to recent reports, he's likely to become the next head coach at Colorado. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sanders has been recruiting players to Boulder for the past few weeks.

The move would certainly be a massive moment for Sanders and his family.

Sanders was first married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989-98. The couple had two children together before they eventually split.

TV personalities Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders attend the NBC Universal Experience at Rockefeller Center on May 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sanders remarried not long later, to Pilar, whom he had three children with. Deion and Pilar Sanders were married from 1999-2013.

Pilar Sanders is an actress and social media personality and has nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram alone. She often posts the couple's son, Shedeur, who is the quarterback at Jackson State.

We'll have to wait and see if Shedeur and company follow Deion to Boulder - if, in fact, he leaves Jackson State for Colorado.