Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now.

The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games.

Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Belichick was previously married to Debby Clarke. The couple was married from 1977-2006.

The Patriots coach and his wife had three children together.

Bill and Debby divorced after multiple decades of marriage.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 02: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft along with Dana Blumberg and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Debby Belichick on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bill and Debby reportedly first started dating when they were teenagers. She was with him for the early days of his coaching career.

The couple reportedly parted ways before the start of the 2004 NFL season.

Debby has stayed private since divorcing Bill, though she reportedly has started a business of her own.

Debby has often spoken out about her passion for the business.

We wish all the best to Bill, Debby and the Belichicks moving forward.