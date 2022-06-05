Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday for several years now.
The Patriots coach and Holliday have often been spotted out at public events, including Boston Celtics games.
Holliday and Belichick have celebrated a lot over the years.
Belichick was previously married to Debby Clarke. The couple was married from 1977-2006.
The Patriots coach and his wife had three children together.
Bill and Debby divorced after multiple decades of marriage.
Bill and Debby reportedly first started dating when they were teenagers. She was with him for the early days of his coaching career.
The couple reportedly parted ways before the start of the 2004 NFL season.
Debby has stayed private since divorcing Bill, though she reportedly has started a business of her own.
Debby has often spoken out about her passion for the business.
We wish all the best to Bill, Debby and the Belichicks moving forward.