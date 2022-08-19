Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.

She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.

Griner was previously married to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The WNBA players were married in a ceremony in Phoenix in 2015, but their divorce was finalized by the end of 2016.

Despite their split, Johnson has remained supportive of Griner as he continues to try to get back to the United States.

“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.

“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”

Hopefully Griner is able to come home soon.