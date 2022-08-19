Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
Griner was previously married to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson.
The WNBA players were married in a ceremony in Phoenix in 2015, but their divorce was finalized by the end of 2016.
Despite their split, Johnson has remained supportive of Griner as he continues to try to get back to the United States.
“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.
“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”
Hopefully Griner is able to come home soon.