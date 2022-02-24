Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of NBA Player Grayson Allen

A power couple in the world of Duke Blue Devils sports is now engaged.

Former Blue Devils basketball player Grayson Allen and former Duke soccer star Morgan Reid are getting married.

Wednesday night, Allen and Reid shared the big news on Instagram.

“My forever person,” they both wrote.

Allen and Reid have been dating for several years.

The former Blue Devils basketball star won a national title with Coach K’s program before beginning his NBA career.

Reid, meanwhile, starred on the soccer pitch at Duke. She played for the Blue Devils from 2014-17. Reid went on play professionally, playing for the Orlando Pride from 2019-20.

The soccer star has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Congrats to Grayson and Morgan!