Photos: Meet The First Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Johnson, continues to hope for the WNBA star's return from Russia.
The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. Griner was reportedly caught at the airport with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year.
Cherelle Griner, who's becoming a lawyer, has spoke out in support of her wife.
Brittney Griner is currently in her second marriage.
The WNBA star was previously married to one of her teammates, Glory Johnson.
Johnson and Griner were married for a short period of time, before finalizing a divorce in June of 2016.
“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.
“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”
Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson had their issues, though they've remained supportive of one another.
Hopefully Brittney Griner will be brought home soon.