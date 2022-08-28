Photos: Meet The First Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Johnson, continues to hope for the WNBA star's return from Russia.

The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. Griner was reportedly caught at the airport with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's been in Russian custody since earlier this year.

Cherelle Griner, who's becoming a lawyer, has spoke out in support of her wife.

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner is currently in her second marriage.

The WNBA star was previously married to one of her teammates, Glory Johnson.

Johnson and Griner were married for a short period of time, before finalizing a divorce in June of 2016.

“I’ve really struggled … trying to find the words to express how I feel about all this coming out without breaking emotionally or overstepping ... But honestly, I don’t want to keep answering calls and texts about another individual’s situation, so I’ll say this," Glory told her followers.

“Over the past several years, we still call each other to share our feelings, secrets, & even Life goals.”

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Sun at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

PALMETTO, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Glory Johnson #0 of the Atlanta Dream smiles prior to a game against the Washington Mystics on September 13, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images) Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson had their issues, though they've remained supportive of one another.

Hopefully Brittney Griner will be brought home soon.