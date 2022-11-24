Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bills Star Quarterback Josh Allen

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In just a few hours, the Buffalo Bills will be back in Detroit - but this time as the visiting team.

A week after they were snowed out of Buffalo, the Bills are back for a contest against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. It's the first of three NFL games that will take place today.

Allen will have plenty of people cheering him on today, including his girlfriend, Brittany Williams. The couple has been together for the past few years and she's become a mainstay at Bills games.

Williams recently revealed her biggest pet peeve of Allen's.

"My biggest peeve of Josh is that he'll legitimately set 30 alarms and he doesn't hear a single one. It makes no sense to me why he sets so many. I understand his thought process, but I wake up at the first one. I'm literally smacking him like, 'Get up!'" she said.

Allen and the Bills take the field today at 12:30 p.m. ET.