Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former quarterback continues to make headlines.

This week, ESPN announced that Spike Lee will be directing a Colin Kaepernick documentary series for the Worldwide Leader.

Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa, reacted on Instagram.

“So many thoughts run through my mind when posting this. I just want to show my love and gratitude to the most high and the universe continuing to celebrate Colin when SOOOOOO many people have tried to bury him.

I’m grateful, thankful and appreciative that everyone can see Colin’s journey in totality. Never before seen footage that gives TRUE insight on soooooo many different things.

From celebratory moments to unexpected painful moments.

I hope this motivates you. I hope you learn from this. And, I hope more than anything is that you are reminded that even when the world feels so dark, the universe doesn’t forget your sacrifices. The light might not shine when you want it to but it’ll show up just in time.

Gratitude always,” she wrote.

Colin and Nessa, an American radio and television personality, have been together since 2015.

The happy couple first met in 2015 and began dating shortly after. They have both spoken out about a number of social justice and racial inequality issues.

Colin and Nessa are both pretty private about their relationship, though they’ve attended some public events over the years.

Nessa has shared some photos of the relationship on Instagram, too.

We might not see Kaepernick play in the NFL again, but he’s clearly doing some big things off the field.