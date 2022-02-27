Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders lives a pretty good life these days.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer turned college football head coach is leading the Jackson State football program. He’s coming off a big year in 2021, in which he was named the conference’s head coach of the year.

Off the field, Sanders is doing big things as well. Sanders appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight show to promote his new docuseries, “Coach Prime.”

When it comes to his dating life, Sanders is reportedly with business woman Tracey Edmonds. The happy couple started dating in 2012.

Edmonds, a California native, is the CEO Edmonds Entertainment Group. Her net worth is reportedly $40 million.

“I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world,” Sanders told People. “It’s not just a separation because you want to be separated, it’s a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives.”

“I mean what she does, I don’t take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they’re meaningful, they have substance, they’re informative and challenging, and I love that about it,” he added.

“There’s no regular schedule with us,” Edmonds told People. “We just do our very best to see each other as much as we possibly can.”

It sounds like a pretty good life, that’s for sure.