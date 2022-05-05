Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Star Odell Beckham

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams scores during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted in the crowed at Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

It was his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, though, that stole the headlines late last night. Video of Beckham and Wood leaving the game went viral on TNT on Wednesday night.

The couple has been dating for some time and welcomed their first son together earlier this year.

After welcoming their first child together, Wood is getting back to life as normal.

The model has nearly two million followers on her Instagram page.

OBJ is still looking for a new home after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season.