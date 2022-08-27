Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

FOXBORO, MA - August 2: Mac Jones of the New England Patriots with his girlfriend Sophie Scott during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 2, 2022 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the team before preseason kicked off.

He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since.

While Jones has been on vacation, he's still working out - as evidenced by a photo from Scott's Instagram story. He wasn't the only one hitting the gym in the offseason.

Earlier this offseason, Scott posted a photo to her Instagram account from Bermuda.

As for Jones, he's looking forward to building on a successful first year in the NFL. During his rookie season, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.