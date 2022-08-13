Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Seahawks QB Drew Lock

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: Natalie Newman congratulates her boyfriend and quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos after a game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Lions 27-17. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Quarterback Drew Lock is preparing to play in his first game for the Seattle Seahawks.

If all goes well, the former second-round pick will be one step closer to starting for his second NFL franchise. After struggling to find success with the Denver Broncos, he's ready for a second chance.

Right there with him every step of his NFL journey is his fiancee, Natalie Newman. The pair started dating a few years ago and were recently engaged.

"Yesterday I said YES to the love of my entire life!!!" Newman said on Instagram in February. "I’m so thankful God created a path for us to walk side by side in for the rest of our lives. Drew, you are, you have been, and you will always be the greatest love I could ever dream of!!"

Earlier this summer, Newman showed that she was enjoying her summer.

The pair has been inseparable since they started dating a few years ago.

Lock will be out on the field for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in just a few minutes.