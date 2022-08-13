Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Seahawks QB Drew Lock
Quarterback Drew Lock is preparing to play in his first game for the Seattle Seahawks.
If all goes well, the former second-round pick will be one step closer to starting for his second NFL franchise. After struggling to find success with the Denver Broncos, he's ready for a second chance.
Right there with him every step of his NFL journey is his fiancee, Natalie Newman. The pair started dating a few years ago and were recently engaged.
"Yesterday I said YES to the love of my entire life!!!" Newman said on Instagram in February. "I’m so thankful God created a path for us to walk side by side in for the rest of our lives. Drew, you are, you have been, and you will always be the greatest love I could ever dream of!!"
Earlier this summer, Newman showed that she was enjoying her summer.
The pair has been inseparable since they started dating a few years ago.
Lock will be out on the field for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in just a few minutes.