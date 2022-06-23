Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Top NBA Prospect Jaden Ivey

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 25: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers warms up before the the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the St. Peter's Peacocks held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The 2022 NBA Draft kicks off in just a few hours which means it's time to get to know the prospects.

Following a superb sophomore season at Purdue, shooting guard Jaden Ivey ranks among the top prospects in the draft. In his second season with the Boilermakers, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

He's expected to be among the first names called later on tonight.

When he does, his family and girlfriend, Caitlyn, will likely be close by for a celebration. Jaden and Caitlyn met during their time together at Purdue, where Ivey was a star for the basketball team.

He's not the only athlete in the relationship, though. Caitlyn played for the Boilermakers volleyball team in college.

It's unclear when the couple started dating.

Neither Jaden nor Caitlyn post much on social media, but they have pictures of each other dating back to December 2021.

The 2022 NBA draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.