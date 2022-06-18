Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of U.S. Open Leader Collin Morikawa

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 14: Collin Morikawa of the United States speaks to the media at a press conference during a practice round prior to the US Open at The Country Club on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Over the past few years, perhaps no golfer on the planet has had more success in major tournaments than Collin Morikawa.

The 25-year-old won the PGA Championship in 2020 for his first major win. Just a year later, he compiled three top-10s in major and another win - the Open Championship.

So far this year, he has a top-five at the Masters and is once again in the hunt at the U.S. Open. The former Cal-Berkeley golfer is tied for the lead with Joel Dahmen at The Country Club heading into Saturday.

If Morikawa does pull out the win, he'll be celebrating his third major title with plenty of family.. Morikawa has posted several photos on Instagram of himself and his fiancee, Katherine Zhu, who played collegiately at Pepperdine.

Earlier this year, Katherine posted saying the couple has been together for five years.

"happy 5 years together @collin_morikawa can’t believe how much we have been through together, from long distance for 2 years to moving in together for the last 3, getting a dog together and now we’re ENGAGED! can’t wait to spend a lifetime together with you!"

The happy couple might have another thing to celebrate this weekend if Morikawa can hold onto the lead.