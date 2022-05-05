Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Erin Andrews!

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game.

Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.

Hopefully Andrews is celebrating her birthday with friends and family members on Wednesday.

The longtime NFL reporter is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Andrews and Stoll were reportedly introduced through a mutual friend in Michael Strahan.

The NFL reporter and the former Los Angeles Kings star got married in 2017.

Andrews and Stoll got to celebrate some Stanley Cup championships during their relationship.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: (3rd L) Tv personality Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll #28 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrate with family and the Stanley Cup after the Kings 3-2 double overtime victory against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrews opened up to The Spun about her husband's "retired life."

"I mean, my husband is retired, but he’s not, he’s working for the Los Angeles Kings. You know, I think he was home for like two weeks before I was just like, ‘hey man you just gotta figure this out because you staying at home right now is not good for you and it’s not good for me.’ And he went to the facility right away and figured out what his next move was going to be. So, yeah, I mean we’re friends with Tom. I said to my husband, ‘is he going to stop eating well? Is he going to have a drink with us every once in a while? What’s going to go on here?" Andrews told The Spun.

Stoll retired from his playing career in 2016.

Andrews shares a birthday with another special figure, too. She and her podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, are both celebrating on Wednesday.

Happy birthday to both of them!