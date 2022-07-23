Photos: Meet The Husband Of USA Track Star Sydney McLaughlin

EUGENE, OREGON, USA - JULY 22: Gold medalist Sydney Mclaughlin of Team United States celebrates after the Women's 400m Hurdles Final during the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 22, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Friday night, United States track star Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the 400-meter hurdles.

That record she broke? It was her own that she set just a few months ago. McLaughlin became the first woman to break 51 seconds by smashing her own world record with a 50.68.

Right there to cheer her on was her husband, former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. He played his collegiate football at Virginia before having a cup of coffee with the Carolina Panthers.

Sydney and Andre got engaged nearly a year ago.

"Till this day I still can’t comprehend how someone who possesses everything I’ve prayed for, has finally come into my life," McLaughlin said in the caption of their engagement announcement.

" Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith. Andre, you are the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I’ve ever met."

The pair married just over two months ago on May 6.

McLaughlin, just 22 years old, is just entering the prime of her career. Will she become the first woman to break 50 seconds?

If she does, Andre will be right there every step of the way.