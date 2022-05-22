Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Coach Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban got himself into some trouble this week, when he spoke out on the recruiting classes of Texas A&M and Jackson State.

Saban was speaking out on his frustration with the Name, Image and Likeness situation, though he called out two programs by name, which he admittedly regrets.

Both Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders were not happy with Saban.

Saban still has a big amount of supporters, of course. The legendary college football coach is arguably the best in the sport's history. He has plenty of family and friends to rely on for support, as well.

Coach Saban has been married to his wife, "Miss Terry," since 1971.

The happy couple has been married for more than 45 years. They have two children together. They have since become grandparents.

“I’ve only made a few mistakes as far as being a grandfather to this point,” Saban said, cracking a smile. “She pees and somebody runs to pick her up and I say, ‘She’ll be fine, let her cry.’ That was a mistake.’”

Last year, a Nick Saban-Miss Terry story went viral:

At a recent speaking engagement, Saban revealed that back in high school Terry dated a man named Mickey Schafer before she started going out with him. Years later, the Sabans met Schafer at a homecoming party, where Nick Saban learned that Schafer now owned a car service station.

Later on, Saban decided to show off a little by taking Terry to Schafer’s station. When he tried to brag that if Terry had stayed with Schafer, he’d be married to a station owner, Terry made one of the greatest comebacks ever:

"We drive by his service station and I said, ‘if you would’ve married him, that’s where you’d be now.’ She said, ‘bull****, if I would’ve married him, he’d be the head coach at Alabama now,'” Saban joked.

Well done, Miss Terry.

It would be interesting to get Miss Terry's take on the Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders drama.