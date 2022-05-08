Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Happy Mother's Day, everyone!

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League.

Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation.

Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're having a nice Mother's Day.

The happy couple has four children together, attending the likes of Ohio State and Clemson.

Kirk and Allison met in college, where the ESPN analyst played college football and his wife was a cheerleader.

They resided in Columbus, Ohio for a while, before moving to Nashville. Some nasty Ohio State fans played into the move for Herbstreit.

“To continue to have to defend myself and my family in regards to my love and devotion to Ohio State is unfair,” Herbstreit told Bob Hunter of the Columbus Dispatch. “I don’t like moving. I love living here. I don’t want to leave. But I just can’t do this anymore. I really can’t keep going like this."

Kirk and Allison have since gotten a place in Cincinnati, where their youngest attends high school.

Hopefully Kirk, Allison and their family are enjoying a special day on Mother's Day.