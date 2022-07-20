Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has quite the dating history.

The prominent heavyweight champion has been married three times, most recently to Lakiha Spicer, whom he wed back in 2009.

Spicer is Tyson's third wife. He was previously married to Robin Givens from 1988-89 and Monica Turner from 1997-2003.

Mike and Lakiha met following one of his fights, according to reports. As the story goes, a boxing promoter warned Mike to stay away from Lakiha, but that didn't happen.

“It was like moth to a flame,” Spicer told The Post back in 2012.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson attend the 21st Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 20, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation ) Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

According to the New York Post, the marriage has endured its fair share of challenges.

Spicer served six months behind bars and gave birth shortly after her release, reconnecting with Tyson who was struggling with addiction. Tyson said getting involved with Spicer was “a life-saving experience.” The couple’s 2009 union marked Spicer’s first marriage and Tyson’s third. He wed actress Robin Givens in February 1988, which ended eight months later when she filed for divorce from him amid allegations of abuse. Tyson was later married Monica Turner from 1997 to 2003. Tyson and Spicer have two children together, a daughter named Milan, 14, and an 11-year-old son named Morocco, who was born in January 2011.

Mike and Lakiha have remained married through it all, though.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer attend the opening night gala of the 2018 tennis US Open held at Arthur Ashe stadium of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Mike Tyson and his longtime wife, Lakiha, celebrated 13 years of marriage this past June.