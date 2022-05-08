Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Happy Mother's Day, everyone!

Peyton Manning and his family are surely celebrating his wife, Ashley Manning, on this special day.

The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Ashley Manning, have two children together.

Peyton and Ashley were married in 2001.

Peyton and Ashley Manning/Facebook.

Ashley Manning is a native of Tennessee. She reportedly met her future husband through a neighbor before college. Peyton and Ashley started dating while he was playing at Tennessee, while she attended the University of Virginia.

The happy couple has twin girls.

Peyton and Ashley lived in two NFL cities during their marriage - Indianapolis and Denver. They've stuck around in the Denver area following his playing career.

Ashley played a big role in Peyton deciding to leave Indianapolis for Denver.

"Yeah, Ashley and I actually had those conversations," Peyton said, via Bleacher Report. "More than one. Because, you know, you don't want to embarrass yourself. Because, they're signing you and people are thinking they're getting the player they had always seen before. And so, Ashley was the one that was saying, 'Peyton, you've got to try. You've got to try."

Perhaps we'll see Peyton and Ashley getting involved at an ownership level moving forward.

We'll surely be seeing Peyton, Ashley and the Manning family at plenty of Broncos games this fall.