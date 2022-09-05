Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal's time at the U.S. Open is over.
The legendary tennis star fell in the fourth round of the 2022 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday evening. Frances Tiafoe pulled off arguably the biggest win of his career to date in New York on Monday.
Nadal will now be heading home.
The legendary tennis star is married to Maria Francisca Perello. The happy couple got married in 2019.
Rafael and Maria were dating for several years prior to getting married.
The happy couple was often spotted together at various tennis events. Maria was in Rafa's player's box on Monday evening in New York City.
Rafael and Maria have reportedly been dating since 2005. He proposed in 2019 and the couple was married later that year.
Hopefully we'll see Nadal back at a Grand Slam event next year.