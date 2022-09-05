Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Rafael Nadal

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates the victory in the Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match against Taylor Fritz of The United States during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's time at the U.S. Open is over.

The legendary tennis star fell in the fourth round of the 2022 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday evening. Frances Tiafoe pulled off arguably the biggest win of his career to date in New York on Monday.

Nadal will now be heading home.

The legendary tennis star is married to Maria Francisca Perello. The happy couple got married in 2019.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 18: Ana Maria Parera, Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello attend the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation held at the Italian Consulate on November 18, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press Entertainment/Getty Images

Rafael and Maria were dating for several years prior to getting married.

The happy couple was often spotted together at various tennis events. Maria was in Rafa's player's box on Monday evening in New York City.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Box of Rafael Nadal of Spain with his Sebastian Nadal, his girlfriend Xisca Perello, his sister Maria Isabel Nadal, his mother Ana Maria Parera during day 10 of the French Open 2022, second tennis Grand Slam of the year at Stade Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images) John Berry/Getty Images

Rafael and Maria have reportedly been dating since 2005. He proposed in 2019 and the couple was married later that year.

Hopefully we'll see Nadal back at a Grand Slam event next year.