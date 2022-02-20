An LSU Tigers female gymnast went viral on social media on Friday night for her epic floor routine against Alabama.

Olivia Dunne, one of the most-popular female gymnasts on social media, pulled off an epic floor routine during a match against Alabama.

Video of Dunne’s epic flips went viral on social media.

“Livvy Dunne DID THAT,” Barstool Sports tweeted.

Dunne is not your regular collegiate athlete, though.

In the new world of Name, Image and Likeness, she’s become incredibly popular. Dunne has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

The 5-foot-6 sophomore has built up a massive following on social media.

Here’s her bio, from LSU:

Full name is Olivia Paige Dunne … Born October 1, 2002 … Daughter of David and Katherine Dunne … Has one sister, Julianna … Chose LSU because she loved the coaches, team, facilities, and school spirit … Majoring in communication studies.

Dunne is among the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country.

Dunne was an All-American on bars during her freshman season. She currently competes in the all-around competition, as well.