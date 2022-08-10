Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage.

It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.

Back then, football fans learned of his model girlfriend, Christen Harper. She's now arguably just as famous as he is after posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Harper and Goff have been together for the past few years.

During the 2021 season, she was asked about moving from Los Angeles to Detroit.

“I’ve honestly been loving the change of pace," Harper said when asked if she misses Los Angeles.

Here's more of what she had to say, via New York Post:

Harper explained that living in Detroit has given her the “opportunity to slow down and focus on things I haven’t been able to in a long time because of the fast paced lifestyle in LA. Of course missing my friends and family and I’m sure I’ll start missing the sunshine, but honestly and truly loving it here,” she said.

Harper - along with the rest of the country - will be watching as Hard Knocks kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO tonight.