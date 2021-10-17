Photos: Meet The Mom Of Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t like to talk about it. Instead, those close to the star quarterback do the talking for him.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s brother, fiancee and mother are all pretty active on social media.

Mahomes’ mother, Randi, has a very active social media account. The mother of the MVP quarterback likes to take to Twitter to defend her son.

“Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS..” she tweeted following an interception on Sunday.

Randi Mahomes was married to former MLB player Pat Mahomes Sr. While the couple is reportedly divorced, she kept the last name.

Randi Mahomes has three children, including a daughter from a previous relationship. Her other son, Jackson Mahomes, is very active on social media. He has nearly 1 million followers on the social media platform.

Randi Mahomes is obviously very proud of her children. She made sure to wear a special “QB PRODUCER” jersey on the sideline at Chiefs games.

We’ll likely be seeing a lot more of Randi Mahomes moving forward, as Patrick and the Chiefs aren’t going away anytime soon.