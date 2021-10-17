The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mom Of Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but he doesn’t like to talk about it. Instead, those close to the star quarterback do the talking for him.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback’s brother, fiancee and mother are all pretty active on social media.

Mahomes’ mother, Randi, has a very active social media account. The mother of the MVP quarterback likes to take to Twitter to defend her son.

“Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS..” she tweeted following an interception on Sunday.

Randi Mahomes was married to former MLB player Pat Mahomes Sr. While the couple is reportedly divorced, she kept the last name.

Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Randi Martin (R), the mother of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, poses for a photo as she arrives at the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Randi Mahomes has three children, including a daughter from a previous relationship. Her other son, Jackson Mahomes, is very active on social media. He has nearly 1 million followers on the social media platform.

@jacksonmahomes

Chiefs are back! it’s game time! Let’s go!!

♬ I had a young hot thang – gabbi!🕯

Randi Mahomes is obviously very proud of her children. She made sure to wear a special “QB PRODUCER” jersey on the sideline at Chiefs games.

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes mother, Randi Martin, looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

We’ll likely be seeing a lot more of Randi Mahomes moving forward, as Patrick and the Chiefs aren’t going away anytime soon.

