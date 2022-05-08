Photos: Meet The Mother Of NBA Star Luka Doncic

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after a basket in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at American Airlines Center on April 08, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns second round NBA playoff series is underway.

It's Mother's Day, so maybe we'll see some notable NBA moms in attendance on Sunday afternoon.

Luka Doncic's mom, Mirjam Poterbin, has developed quite a following on social media, stemming from her appearance at the NBA Draft.

Doncic's mother has developed a big following on social media, with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.

She often posts about her superstar son.

Doncic is hoping to lead the Mavericks deep into the playoffs this year, but they have a very tough test ahead in Phoenix.

Perhaps the Mavericks star will have a special game for his mom on Mother's Day.