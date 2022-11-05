Photos: Meet The Musical Guest Who Went Viral On College GameDay

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Megan Moroney performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on September 09, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Scott Legato/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Athens, Georgia ahead of a massive showdown between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia.

Before the action kicks off, though, College GameDay took center stage. Singer Megan Moroney performed her hit song, Tennessee Orange, during the show and fans couldn't get enough.

The Georgia graduate sang the song about someone she met at Tennessee, so it was a fitting tribute. After graduating from Georgia, she took her talents to Nashville.

She went on her first tour this year.

"best first tour!!! can’t thank the legends @jameyjohnsonofficial & @blackberrysmoke enough for having us out & for showing us how it’s done. & thank you to my boys (& girl) for being so great all around, i love y’all to the west chester quality inn & back," she said on Instagram.

She also recently celebrated her 25th birthday.

While she may sing about someone from Tennessee, she's definitely pulling for her Bulldogs this afternoon.