Photos: Meet The New Wife Of Rams Coach Sean McVay

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sean McVay is now a married man.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach married his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, over the weekend.

McVay and Khomyn first met when he was an assistant coach in Washington. She was reportedly attending school at nearby George Mason.

When McVay landed the Rams head coaching job, she moved out to California with him.

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

McVay and his new bride were looking great during their wedding over the weekend.

It's been quite the year for the McVays. They celebrated a Super Bowl win in February and had a wedding a couple of months later.

"I’ve watched this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks. He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends… is a dream come true!!! I love you babe, you deserve this times a million. Victory tastes pretty damn good!" Veronika wrote after the Super Bowl.

Congrats to the McVays!