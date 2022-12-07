Photos: Meet The 'Next Olivia Dunne' Of College Sports

The "next Olivia Dunne" of college sports has been identified.

Last week, Outkick shared some photos of a college swimmer from San Jose State University. She's since gone viral, racking up tens of thousands of followers on social media.

Today, the collegiate swimmer, Andreea Dragoi, has been dubbed the "next Olivia Dunne."

Dunne, of course, is one of the most famous athletes in college sports. She has millions of followers across platforms and millions of dollars in Name, Image and Likeness earnings.

Olivia Dunne has millions of followers across platforms.

Dragoi isn't close to Dunne in terms of following, but perhaps she will get there one day.

The San Jose State University swimmer has been racking up the followers as of late.

It's not hard to see why Dragoi could build on her impressive social media following.

She'll have to perform well in the pool too, though. Dunne, of course, is an All-American gymnast at LSU.