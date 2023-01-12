Photos: Meet The NFL Reporter Who's Making Headlines

Aileen Hnatiuk Instagram

Just a few days ago, the football world couldn't stop talking about one reporter's end of season post.

New Orleans Saints correspondent Aileen Hnatiuk captured the nation's attention with a photo she posted to Twitter. The photo racked up over 6.5 million views and 40,000 likes in just 48 hours.

Here's the photo in question.

The East Carolina University alumna had fans questioning their loyalty to their own teams. She's since gone viral on Instagram, where she has over 46,000 followers.

Here's more about Hnatiuk, via the New York Post:

The daughter of professional golfer Glen Hnatiuk, Hntaiuk is an athlete herself, having played for ECU’s women’s volleyball team. Upon graduating in 2018, Hnatiuk joined NBC29 WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she worked as a sports reporter. She joined the BRProud team in August 2021, according to her network bio.

Unfortunately the Saints season is over so fans won't be seeing more of her this year.