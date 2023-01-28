Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Girlfriend Of Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week a report emerged revealing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett broke up.

Just a few days later, though a new report said he's been "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship for him, and it’s still going on, but given that she’s in school and he’s in Texas, it’s not an everyday thing," the gossip site reports.

Buffett has been quiet on social media over the past few months, but posts every now and then. Earlier today she posted a photo from her trip to England.

Buffett has been busy traveling all over the globe over the past few months. Just a few weeks ago she posted a photo from the slopes in Montana.

A trip to Spain was in the cards as well.

Natalie seems to be doing just fine without Dak.