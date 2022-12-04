Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Jim Nantz

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon's premier CBS NFL game is a big one.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for this one. It will be a massive game.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Tony Romo attend the 2017 CBS Upfront on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Nantz, who calls the NFL, college basketball and golf for CBS, is set to take a step back in upcoming years. He will move away from calling the Final Four.

The longtime CBS announcer wants more time at home.

Nantz is married to Courtney Richards. The happy couple got married in 2012.

They have two children together.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Courtney Richards and Jim Nantz attend the 2015 CBS Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jim and Courtney met through the announcer's agency. Jim is repped by IMG, where Courtney worked as a corporate vice president.

The happy couple dated for a couple of years before getting married. They now reside in Pebble Beach, California.

We wish the Nantz family all the best moving forward.