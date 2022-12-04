Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Jim Nantz
Sunday afternoon's premier CBS NFL game is a big one.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for this one. It will be a massive game.
Nantz, who calls the NFL, college basketball and golf for CBS, is set to take a step back in upcoming years. He will move away from calling the Final Four.
The longtime CBS announcer wants more time at home.
Nantz is married to Courtney Richards. The happy couple got married in 2012.
They have two children together.
Jim and Courtney met through the announcer's agency. Jim is repped by IMG, where Courtney worked as a corporate vice president.
The happy couple dated for a couple of years before getting married. They now reside in Pebble Beach, California.
We wish the Nantz family all the best moving forward.