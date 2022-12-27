Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of NFL Star J.J. Watt

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced his retirement. He shared the news on Twitter.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure," Watt wrote.



Since Watt will be retiring from the NFL once this season is over, he'll have way more time to spend with his wife and family.

The future Hall of Famer has been married to his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, since February of 2020.

In October, they welcomed their first child into the world.

"Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," she wrote on Instagram.

While J.J. has been dominant on the gridiron, Kealia has been doing her thing on the soccer field.

Kealia was on the Houston Dash from 2014-2019 before being traded to the Chicago Red Stars. The 30-year-old midfielder has appeared in three games for the United States women's national team.

The Watt family could spend their newfound free time traveling the world.

Regardless of what's next, the NFL world will always be grateful for Watt's contributions on and off the field.