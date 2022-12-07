Photos: Meet The Owner's Daughter Linked To Aaron Rodgers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, was sitting courtside at Friday night's game alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Dodgers. This wasn't the first time they sat next to each other at a game.

Edens and Rodgers have attended multiple Bucks games. In the past, no one really speculated about their relationship. That isn't the case this year.

Since Rodgers has not commented on his relationship status, some people believe he's seeing Edens.

Edens, 26, graduated from Princeton in 2018. She is currently 26 years old.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Mallory Edens attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer Griffin/FilmMagic)

Over the past few years, Edens has shared countless photos from modeling agencies.

At the moment, Edens has 213,000 followers on Instagram.

While it's entirely possible that Rodgers and Edens are just friends, there is a clear connection between them.

Neither Edens nor Rodgers have commented on these rumors. Perhaps they will at a later date.

For now, rumors are swirling on social media.