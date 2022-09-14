Photos: Meet The Racing Star Becoming A Victoria's Secret Model

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, ARCA Series driver Toni Breidinger announced she's the newest part of the Victoria's Secret family.

"Little me is crying," Breidinger wrote. "Growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. this past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance. I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!"

The 23-year-old driver opened up to The Spun earlier this summer about how she got her start in racing.

"Racing was honestly random for me," she said. "My father was driving down the highway on the way to work and he saw a sign for go-kart classes. He thought it’d be fun for me and my twin sister Annie to take those classes. We didn’t really have any motivation to race it prior to that idea. We both ended up loving it and wanted to keep doing it. Starting off, it was just a random thing I got into. It wasn’t like I had a specific inspiration as a kid."

Racing may have been random for Toni, but she's taken to it very well. She's currently fifth in the ARCA Mernards Series standings for the 2022 season.

Breidinger is making her mark on the sport.