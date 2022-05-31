Photos: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Jordan Poole

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Finals is set to kick off later this week as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics.

As the Finals draw near, the Warriors will be led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, there's another player who has emerged as a legitimate threat for Golden State.

Former Michigan standout Jordan Poole has become a major offensive weapon for the Warriors. In the lead-up to the Finals, he'll be a player to watch.

He's also been in the headlines recently, thanks to a site revealing the identity of his alleged girlfriend. He's allegedly dating Instagram model Kim Cruz.

"Here’s some fresh tea, Jordan Poole is dating Kim Cruz. She was wearing one of his shirts that wasn’t out exclusively yet at the time, every time she’s at his games she turns her comments off, they’ve been together for a few months," a source told Side Action.

Earlier this season, Cruz posted a photo from a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.

Check it out.

Cruz, who is an artist as well as a model, has over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

The NBA Finals kick off on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Will Kim Cruz be there?