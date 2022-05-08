Photos: Meet The Rumored Girlfriends Of Lewis Hamilton

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: #44, Lewis Hamilton, GBR, Mercedes AMG F1 Team during the Grand Prix Formula 1 of Abu Dhabi, at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images)

Formula 1 has arrived in the United States.

In about 30 minutes, the Miami Grand Prix will be underway from South Florida. It should be an electric afternoon of racing in the United States.

All eyes will be on Mercedes-Benz star Lewis Hamilton, arguably the most-famous driver in the history of the sport.

Over the years, Hamilton has been linked to some very famous women. Here's a rundown of his rumored dating history.

Danielle Lloyd

Hamilton reportedly dated the television star in the early 2000s, before they ultimately broke up.

Jodia Ma

Hamilton reportedly met Jodia while studying together. The couple reportedly dated for about four years.

The two have remained on good terms.

Nicole Scherzinger

Hamilton and the pop star were reportedly together beginning in 2007 and the dating rumors persisted for about eight years.

Veronica Valle

Lewis and Veronica didn't date for very long - only a couple of months, per reports - but this was the relationship following the lengthy Scherzinger one for Hamilton.

Barbara Palvin

The supermodel was linked to the superstar racing driver in 2016, though reports were never confirmed.

Kendall Jenner

Later in 2016, the reality television star was linked to Hamilton. She's gone on to date a number of prominent athletes, including Ben Simmons and Devin Booker.

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

As Cosmopolitan points out, Hamilton has also been linked to a number of other notable celebrities.

Perhaps we'll see some of them on hand for Sunday's F1 race in Miami.