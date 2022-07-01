Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Laura Little Sock watches Jack Sock of The United States against Maxime Cressy of The United states during their Men's Singles Second Round match on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating.

However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.

He took down fellow American Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 to reach the third round. The match actually started on Thursday, but needed to be finished on Friday morning.

Cheering for Jack every step of the way was his wife, Laura.

Earlier this week she shared what a day at Wimbledon looks like for her.

"A day at Wimbledon 🎾," she said.

Little has been a mainstay at Sock's events over the past few years. Earlier this year, she was in Paris for the French Open as well.

The couple married in 2020 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina - one of the most iconic courses in the United States.