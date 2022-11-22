Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 10: Antonella Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi attend the photocall of 'Messi 10' by Cirque du Soleil on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage) Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history.

After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.

That list of fans includesMessi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, will surely be cheering on her husband. The couple has three kids together and was married in 2017.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself in Argentina colors.

The couple has been known to vacation together when Messi has some free time - which doesn't happen too much.

She and the rest of the Argentina faithful will be hoping the nation bounces back in the next match against Mexico.